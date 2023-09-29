Live Radio
Home » Beer of the Week » WTOP's Beer of the…

WTOP’s Beer of the Week: Right Proper Li’l Wit Belgian Style White Ale

Brennan Haselton | bhaselton@wtop.com

September 29, 2023, 10:31 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

You may find the taste is anything but little!

WTOP’s Brennan Haselton is joined by Neighborhood Restaurant Group Beer Director and James Beard Award nominee Greg Engert to talk about Right Proper Li’l Wit Belgian Style White Ale for the latest edition of WTOP’s Beer of the Week.

Brewery: Right Proper Brewing Co., Washington, D.C.

Description: A wit beer brewed with an abundance of wheat and oats before being gently hopped with Tettnanger and Perle, and finished with coriander and orange peel.

ABV: 5%

Pairing suggestions: Shellfish of all kinds, lobster rolls, eggs benedict and smoked salmon on an everything bagel with cream cheese

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2023 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Brennan Haselton

In 2000, Brennan Haselton took a job at WTOP as reporter and anchor, and that's where he has been ever since (with the exception of a brief return to Seattle in 2005). He is a two-time winner of the national Edward R. Murrow Award, and winner of the National Headliner Grand Award.

Related News

Recommended

Federal News Network Logo

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up