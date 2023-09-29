WTOP’s Beer of the Week: Right Proper Li’l Wit Belgian Style White Ale

WTOP’s Brennan Haselton is joined by Greg Engert to talk about Right Proper Li'l Wit Belgian Style White Ale for the latest edition of WTOP’s Beer of the Week.

You may find the taste is anything but little!

Brewery: Right Proper Brewing Co., Washington, D.C.



Description: A wit beer brewed with an abundance of wheat and oats before being gently hopped with Tettnanger and Perle, and finished with coriander and orange peel.

ABV: 5%

Pairing suggestions: Shellfish of all kinds, lobster rolls, eggs benedict and smoked salmon on an everything bagel with cream cheese

