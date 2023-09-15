WTOP’s Beer of the Week: Live Oak Oaktoberfest Munich-Style Festbier

WTOP’s Brennan Haselton and Greg Engert sip and discuss Live Oak Oaktoberfest Munich-Style Festbier in the latest edition of WTOP’s Beer of the Week.

O’zapft is! It is tapped!

WTOP’s Brennan Haselton is joined by Neighborhood Restaurant Group Beer Director and Food and Wine Sommelier of the Year Greg Engert to talk about Live Oak Oaktoberfest Munich-Style Festbier for the latest edition of WTOP’s Beer of the Week.

Brewery: Live Oak Brewing Co., Del Valle, Texas

Description: Oaktoberfest is decoction-mashed honoring Bavarian tradition using the finest German malts. Noble hops balance the rich, malty fullness with a subtle, smooth hop character.

ABV: 5.8%

Pairing suggestions: All types of German food, red-sauce based dishes like chicken parmesan and spaghetti and meatballs, or Cajun cuisine such as gumbo, jambalaya and red beans and rice

