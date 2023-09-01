Labor Day: Travel, gas prices up | Labor Day events in DC area | Expect crowded airports and full flights | What’s open, what’s closed
Live Radio
Home » Beer of the Week » WTOP’s Beer of the…

WTOP’s Beer of the Week: Burlington Totemic Might Double IPA

Brennan Haselton | bhaselton@wtop.com

September 1, 2023, 4:02 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

WASHINGTON! Fly this up your totem pole!

WTOP’s Brennan Haselton is joined by Neighborhood Restaurant Group Beer Director and Food and Wine Sommelier of the Year Greg Engert to talk about Burlington Totemic Might Double IPA for the latest edition of WTOP’s Beer of the Week.

Brewery: Burlington Beer Co., Burlington, Vermont

Description: A double IPA brewed with Nectaron hops grown exclusively in New Zealand and featuring bursts of ripe pineapple, passion fruit, peach gummies and grapefruit zest

ABV: 8%

Pairing suggestions: Tacos al pastor, pepperoni pizza, grilled shrimp fajitas, and any curry dishes

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2023 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Brennan Haselton

In 2000, Brennan Haselton took a job at WTOP as reporter and anchor, and that's where he has been ever since (with the exception of a brief return to Seattle in 2005). He is a two-time winner of the national Edward R. Murrow Award, and winner of the National Headliner Grand Award.

Related News

Recommended

Federal News Network Logo

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up