WTOP’s Beer of the Week: Burlington Totemic Might Double IPA

WASHINGTON! Fly this up your totem pole!

WTOP’s Brennan Haselton is joined by Neighborhood Restaurant Group Beer Director and Food and Wine Sommelier of the Year Greg Engert to talk about Burlington Totemic Might Double IPA for the latest edition of WTOP’s Beer of the Week.

Brewery: Burlington Beer Co., Burlington, Vermont

Description: A double IPA brewed with Nectaron hops grown exclusively in New Zealand and featuring bursts of ripe pineapple, passion fruit, peach gummies and grapefruit zest

ABV: 8%

Pairing suggestions: Tacos al pastor, pepperoni pizza, grilled shrimp fajitas, and any curry dishes

