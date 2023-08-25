TRUMP CHARGED IN GEORGIA: Trump surrenders at Atlanta jail | Fans show support | Indictments explained | Supporter charged in Atlanta and Maryland | Importance of the mug shot
WTOP’s Beer of the Week: Dewey Secret Machine Strawberry Blueberry Gelato

Brennan Haselton | bhaselton@wtop.com

August 25, 2023, 4:56 AM

Forget the little plastic spoon, a glass will do just fine here!

WTOP’s Brennan Haselton is joined by Neighborhood Restaurant Group Beer Director and James Beard Award nominee Greg Engert to talk about Dewey Secret Machine Strawberry Blueberry Gelato for the latest edition of WTOP’s Beer of the Week.

Brewery: Dewey Brewing Co., Dewey Beach and Harbeson, Delaware

Description: A creamy, tangy, fruited sour that tastes like a melted berry gelato

ABV: 7%

Pairing suggestions: BLTs, steak salad, chicken on the grill, pulled pork, desserts (poured over ice cream)

Brennan Haselton

In 2000, Brennan Haselton took a job at WTOP as reporter and anchor, and that's where he has been ever since (with the exception of a brief return to Seattle in 2005). He is a two-time winner of the national Edward R. Murrow Award, and winner of the National Headliner Grand Award.

