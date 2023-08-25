WTOP’s Beer of the Week: Dewey Secret Machine Strawberry Blueberry Gelato

WTOP’s Brennan Haselton is joined by Neighborhood Restaurant Group Beer Director and James Beard Award nominee Greg Engert to talk about Dewey Secret Machine Strawberry Blueberry Gelato for the latest edition of WTOP’s Beer of the Week.

Forget the little plastic spoon, a glass will do just fine here!

Brewery: Dewey Brewing Co., Dewey Beach and Harbeson, Delaware

Description: A creamy, tangy, fruited sour that tastes like a melted berry gelato

ABV: 7%

Pairing suggestions: BLTs, steak salad, chicken on the grill, pulled pork, desserts (poured over ice cream)

