WTOP’s Beer of the Week: Black Narrows Boojum Is Sleeping Saison

WTOP's Brennan Haselton and James Beard Award nominee Greg Engert sip Black Narrows Boojum Is Sleeping Saison in the latest edition of WTOP's Beer of the Week.

You’ll be awake for this (and an oyster on the half shell or six)!

WTOP’s Brennan Haselton is joined by Neighborhood Restaurant Group Beer Director and James Beard Award nominee Greg Engert to talk about Black Narrows Boojum Is Sleeping Saison for the latest edition of WTOP’s Beer of the Week.

Brewery: Black Narrows Brewing Co., Chincoteague Island, Virginia

Description: A saison collaboration with Chef Rob Rubba of the Oyster Oyster restaurant in D.C., featuring foraged spicebush branches and local oyster yeast

ABV: 4.9%

Pairing suggestions: Spicy Thai food, raw seafood (hello, oysters! and ceviche)

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2023 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.