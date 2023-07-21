WTOP’s Beer of the Week: Trillium Riwaka Dry Hopped Fort Point Pale Ale

WTOP’s Brennan Haselton is joined by Neighborhood Restaurant Group Beer Director and James Beard Award nominee Greg Engert to talk about Trillium Fort Point Pale Ale for the latest edition of WTOP’s Beer of the Week.

From New Zealand … to your glass.

Brewery: Trillium Brewing Co. — Boston, MA

Description: A pale ale dry hopped with Riwaka and featuring a bouquet of tropical fruit, grapefruit and orange with a subtle dank edge and gentle bitterness

ABV: 6.6%

Pairing suggestions: Peppery arugula salads, anything with goat cheese, glazed ham and grilled salmon

