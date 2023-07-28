Live Radio
WTOP’s Beer of the Week: Brewery Saint X Toodle Smoked Helles Lager

Brennan Haselton | bhaselton@wtop.com

July 28, 2023, 5:31 AM

X marks the spot!

WTOP’s Brennan Haselton is joined by Neighborhood Restaurant Group Beer Director and Food and Wine Sommelier of the Year Greg Engert to talk about Brewery Saint X Toodle Smoked Helles Lager for the latest edition of WTOP’s Beer of the Week.

Brewery: Saint X, New Orleans, Louisiana

Description: A Helles lager brewed with 20% German oak-smoked wheat malt

ABV: 5%

Pairing suggestions: Sushi such as smoked eel, anything with mushrooms, red sauce Italian dishes such as spaghetti bolognese, Vietnamese cuisine

Brennan Haselton

In 2000, Brennan Haselton took a job at WTOP as reporter and anchor, and that's where he has been ever since (with the exception of a brief return to Seattle in 2005). He is a two-time winner of the national Edward R. Murrow Award, and winner of the National Headliner Grand Award.

