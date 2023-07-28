WTOP’s Beer of the Week: Brewery Saint X Toodle Smoked Helles Lager

X marks the spot!
WTOP’s Brennan Haselton is joined by Neighborhood Restaurant Group Beer Director and Food and Wine Sommelier of the Year Greg Engert to talk about Brewery Saint X Toodle Smoked Helles Lager for the latest edition of WTOP’s Beer of the Week.
Brewery: Saint X, New Orleans, Louisiana
Description: A Helles lager brewed with 20% German oak-smoked wheat malt
ABV: 5%
Pairing suggestions: Sushi such as smoked eel, anything with mushrooms, red sauce Italian dishes such as spaghetti bolognese, Vietnamese cuisine
