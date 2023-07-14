WTOP’s Beer of the Week: Bierstadt Lager The Slow Pour Pils

WTOP’s Brennan Haselton is joined by Neighborhood Restaurant Group Beer Director and Food and Wine Sommelier of the Year Greg Engert to talk about Bierstadt Lager The Slow Pour Pils for the latest edition of WTOP’s Beer of the Week.

Well worth the wait!

Brewery: Bierstadt Lager — Denver, Colorado

Description: A Northern German-inspired Pils that’s strikingly pale, crisp and better

ABV: 4.7%

Pairing suggestions: Steamed crab, fried oysters, grilled corn, potato and pasta salads

