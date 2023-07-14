Live Radio
Home » Beer of the Week » WTOP's Beer of the…

WTOP’s Beer of the Week: Bierstadt Lager The Slow Pour Pils

Brennan Haselton | bhaselton@wtop.com

July 14, 2023, 5:49 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Well worth the wait!

WTOP’s Brennan Haselton is joined by Neighborhood Restaurant Group Beer Director and Food and Wine Sommelier of the Year Greg Engert to talk about Bierstadt Lager The Slow Pour Pils for the latest edition of WTOP’s Beer of the Week.

Brewery: Bierstadt Lager — Denver, Colorado

Description: A Northern German-inspired Pils that’s strikingly pale, crisp and better

ABV: 4.7%

Pairing suggestions: Steamed crab, fried oysters, grilled corn, potato and pasta salads

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2023 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Brennan Haselton

In 2000, Brennan Haselton took a job at WTOP as reporter and anchor, and that's where he has been ever since (with the exception of a brief return to Seattle in 2005). He is a two-time winner of the national Edward R. Murrow Award, and winner of the National Headliner Grand Award.

Related News

Recommended

Federal News Network Logo

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up