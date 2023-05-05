Live Radio
WTOP’s Beer of the Week: Cantillon Sang Bleu Lambic Blend

Brennan Haselton | bhaselton@wtop.com

May 5, 2023, 3:53 AM

A glass of this, and you won’t be singing the blues.

WTOP’s Brennan Haselton is joined by Neighborhood Restaurant Group Beer Director and James Beard Award nominee Greg Engert to talk about Cantillon Sang Bleu Lambic Blend for the latest edition of WTOP’s Beer of the Week.

Brewery: Brasserie Cantillon of Brussels, Belgium.

Description: A lambic blend made with blue honeysuckle berries and featuring a nice, mellow balance between acidity and astringency.

ABV: 6%

Pairing suggestions: Grilled foods of all kinds (chicken, salmon, roast duck). Chinese cuisine (especially Sichuan style). Desserts like cheesecake.

Brennan Haselton

In 2000, Brennan Haselton took a job at WTOP as reporter and anchor, and that's where he has been ever since (with the exception of a brief return to Seattle in 2005). He is a two-time winner of the national Edward R. Murrow Award, and winner of the National Headliner Grand Award.

