WTOP’s Beer of the Week: Cantillon Sang Bleu Lambic Blend

WTOP’s Brennan Haselton and James Beard Award nominee Greg Engert sip Cantillon Sang Bleu Lambic Blend in the latest edition of WTOP’s Beer of the Week.

A glass of this, and you won’t be singing the blues.

WTOP’s Brennan Haselton is joined by Neighborhood Restaurant Group Beer Director and James Beard Award nominee Greg Engert to talk about Cantillon Sang Bleu Lambic Blend for the latest edition of WTOP’s Beer of the Week.

Brewery: Brasserie Cantillon of Brussels, Belgium.

Description: A lambic blend made with blue honeysuckle berries and featuring a nice, mellow balance between acidity and astringency.

ABV: 6%

Pairing suggestions: Grilled foods of all kinds (chicken, salmon, roast duck). Chinese cuisine (especially Sichuan style). Desserts like cheesecake.