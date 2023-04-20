WTOP’s Beer of the Week: Cushwa Never Say Hefeweizen

WTOP’s Brennan Haselton is joined by Neighborhood Restaurant Group Beer Director and James Beard Award nominee Greg Engert to talk about Cushwa Never Say Hefeweizen for the latest edition of WTOP’s Beer of the Week.

This Beer of the Week was first published on Sept. 9, 2022.

You don’t have to say it, but you may want to drink it!

Brewery: Cushwa Brewing Co. — Williamsport, Md.

Description: A German style wheat beer (weissbier) featuring unique flavors of banana and cloves with an often dry and tart edge.

ABV: 5.0%

Greg’s pairing suggestions: Brunch! Fried chicken of any kind, chicken parmesan and Caesar salad.