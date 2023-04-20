COMMANDERS SALE: Attorneys seek whistleblower protection from NFL | NFL reviewing sale agreement | 'Bye Dan' beer sells out at Va. brewery | A return to old RFK Stadium site?
Live Radio
Home » Beer of the Week » WTOP's Beer of the…

WTOP’s Beer of the Week: Cushwa Never Say Hefeweizen

Brennan Haselton | bhaselton@wtop.com

April 20, 2023, 9:20 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

This Beer of the Week was first published on Sept. 9, 2022.

You don’t have to say it, but you may want to drink it!

WTOP’s Brennan Haselton is joined by Neighborhood Restaurant Group Beer Director and James Beard Award nominee Greg Engert to talk about Cushwa Never Say Hefeweizen for the latest edition of WTOP’s Beer of the Week.

Brewery: Cushwa Brewing Co. — Williamsport, Md.

Description: A German style wheat beer (weissbier) featuring unique flavors of banana and cloves with an often dry and tart edge.

ABV: 5.0%

Greg’s pairing suggestions: Brunch! Fried chicken of any kind, chicken parmesan and Caesar salad.

Brennan Haselton

In 2000, Brennan Haselton took a job at WTOP as reporter and anchor, and that's where he has been ever since (with the exception of a brief return to Seattle in 2005). He is a two-time winner of the national Edward R. Murrow Award, and winner of the National Headliner Grand Award.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2022 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up