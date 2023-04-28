2023 NFL DRAFT: On Day 2 Levis goes quick | Ravens draft Trenton Simpson | Commanders take CB Emmanuel Forbes | 1st round breakdown | Saints draft Maryland native
WTOP’s Beer of the Week: Brasserie de la Senne-Allagash Zennegash Witbier

April 28, 2023, 5:40 AM

Raise a toast … to Sir Greg!

WTOP’s Brennan Haselton is joined by Neighborhood Restaurant Group Beer Director and Food and Wine Sommelier of the Year Greg Engert to talk about Brasserie de la Senne-Allagash Zennegash Witbier for the latest edition of WTOP’s Beer of the Week.

Brewery: Brasserie de la Senne — Brussels, Belgium, and Allagash Brewing Co. — Portland, Maine.

Description: A wheat beer dry hopped with both American and European hops. Allagash Brewing Co. made two versions: one bottled, refermented with Brett-yeast, and one clean version in kegs.

ABV: 5.7%

Pairing suggestions: Classic Belgian cuisine like mussels and charcuterie, grilled fish, Cassoulet, Pesto pasta and asparagus risotto

