WTOP’s Beer of the Week: Brasserie de la Senne-Allagash Zennegash Witbier

WTOP's Brennan Haselton is joined by Neighborhood Restaurant Group Beer Director and Food and Wine Sommelier of the Year Greg Engert to highlight Brasserie de la Senne-Allagash Zennegash Witbier in latest edition of WTOP's Beer of the Week.

Raise a toast … to Sir Greg!

Brewery: Brasserie de la Senne — Brussels, Belgium, and Allagash Brewing Co. — Portland, Maine.

Description: A wheat beer dry hopped with both American and European hops. Allagash Brewing Co. made two versions: one bottled, refermented with Brett-yeast, and one clean version in kegs.

ABV: 5.7%

Pairing suggestions: Classic Belgian cuisine like mussels and charcuterie, grilled fish, Cassoulet, Pesto pasta and asparagus risotto