WTOP’s Beer of the Week: Wunderkammer Toad Smoke Beer

WTOP’s Brennan Haselton is joined by Neighborhood Restaurant Group Beer Director and Food and Wine Sommelier of the Year Greg Engert to talk about Wunderkammer Toad Smoke Beer for the latest edition of WTOP’s Beer of the Week.
You don’t lick this toad, you drink it!
Brewery: Wunderkammer Biermanufaktur — Albany, Vermont
Description: A smoke beer with mixture culture, lichen and mushrooms.
ABV: 5.8%
Greg’s pairing suggestions: Roast chicken, chicken pot pit, pastas with lighter sauce and green veggies (asparagus, spinach, kale)
