WTOP’s Beer of the Week: Wunderkammer Toad Smoke Beer

Brennan Haselton | bhaselton@wtop.com

March 10, 2023, 1:31 PM

You don’t lick this toad, you drink it!

WTOP’s Brennan Haselton is joined by Neighborhood Restaurant Group Beer Director and Food and Wine Sommelier of the Year Greg Engert to talk about Wunderkammer Toad Smoke Beer for the latest edition of WTOP’s Beer of the Week.

Brewery: Wunderkammer Biermanufaktur — Albany, Vermont

Description: A smoke beer with mixture culture, lichen and mushrooms.

ABV: 5.8%

Greg’s pairing suggestions: Roast chicken, chicken pot pit, pastas with lighter sauce and green veggies (asparagus, spinach, kale)

Brennan Haselton

In 2000, Brennan Haselton took a job at WTOP as reporter and anchor, and that's where he has been ever since (with the exception of a brief return to Seattle in 2005). He is a two-time winner of the national Edward R. Murrow Award, and winner of the National Headliner Grand Award.

