WTOP’s Beer of the Week: Bluejacket Gan Bei Rice Lager

Brennan Haselton

March 31, 2023, 3:00 PM

This story was first published on April 1, 2022. 

God forbid a dry cup!

WTOP’s Brennan Haselton is joined by Neighborhood Restaurant Group Beer Director and Food and Wine Sommelier of the Year Greg Engert to talk about Bluejacket Gan Bei Rice Lager for the latest edition of WTOP’s Beer of the Week.

Brewery: Bluejacket Brewery — Washington, D.C.

Description: A refreshingly dry, naturally carbonated rice lager that’s gently hopped with a touch of Saaz hops.

ABV: 5.0%

Greg’s pairing suggestions: Sushi and sashimi; Japanese noodles and teriyaki skewers; bao buns; fried pork chops

In 2000, Brennan Haselton took a job at WTOP as reporter and anchor, and that's where he has been ever since (with the exception of a brief return to Seattle in 2005). He is a two-time winner of the national Edward R. Murrow Award, and winner of the National Headliner Grand Award.

