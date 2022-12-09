Home » Beer of the Week » WTOP's Beer of the…

WTOP’s Beer of the Week: FrauGruber 24/7 Dry Hopped Lager

Brennan Haselton | bhaselton@wtop.com

December 9, 2022, 6:07 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Did someone say beer 24/7?!

WTOP’s Brennan Haselton is joined by Neighborhood Restaurant Group Beer Director and Food and Wine Sommelier of the Year Greg Engert to talk about FrauGruber 24/7 Dry Hopped Lager for the latest edition of WTOP’s Beer of the Week.

Brewery: FrauGruber Brewing, Gundelfingen an der Donau, Germany

Description: A dry hopped German-style Helles lager

ABV: 5.2%

Greg’s pairing suggestion: Salty fried food, Mexican food (cilantro), Thai cuisine (basil) and simply prepared grilled meats

Brennan Haselton

In 2000, Brennan Haselton took a job at WTOP as reporter and anchor, and that's where he has been ever since (with the exception of a brief return to Seattle in 2005). He is a two-time winner of the national Edward R. Murrow Award, and winner of the National Headliner Grand Award.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2022 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up