WTOP’s Beer of the Week: FrauGruber 24/7 Dry Hopped Lager

WTOP’s Brennan Haselton is joined by Neighborhood Restaurant Group Beer Director and Food and Wine Sommelier of the Year Greg Engert to talk about FrauGruber 24/7 Dry Hopped Lager for the latest edition of WTOP’s Beer of the Week.
Did someone say beer 24/7?!
Brewery: FrauGruber Brewing, Gundelfingen an der Donau, Germany
Description: A dry hopped German-style Helles lager
ABV: 5.2%
Greg’s pairing suggestion: Salty fried food, Mexican food (cilantro), Thai cuisine (basil) and simply prepared grilled meats
