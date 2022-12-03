Holidays: Holiday travel upended | What can you recyle? | TSA travel tips | Metro's Christmas hours | Which grocery stores are open
Home » Beer of the Week » WTOP's Beer of the…

WTOP’s Beer of the Week: Charles Towne Tmavé Pivo Czech Dark Lager

Brennan Haselton | bhaselton@wtop.com

December 3, 2022, 3:14 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Don’t be afraid of the dark!

WTOP’s Brennan Haselton is joined by Neighborhood Restaurant Group Beer Director and Food and Wine Sommelier of the Year Greg Engert to talk about Charles Towne Tmavé Pivo Czech Dark Lager for the latest edition of WTOP’s Beer of the Week.

Brewery: Charles Towne Fermentory, Charleston, SC

Description: A light and roasty Czech-style dark lager brewed with Czech Saaz hops

ABV: 5.2%

Greg’s pairing suggestions: Goulash or any kind of beef stew; Indian food, especially things that are curry-based; Kung Pao Chicken or Chicken Pad Thai; or Ramen of all kinds

Brennan Haselton

In 2000, Brennan Haselton took a job at WTOP as reporter and anchor, and that's where he has been ever since (with the exception of a brief return to Seattle in 2005). He is a two-time winner of the national Edward R. Murrow Award, and winner of the National Headliner Grand Award.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2022 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up