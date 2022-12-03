WTOP’s Beer of the Week: Charles Towne Tmavé Pivo Czech Dark Lager

Don’t be afraid of the dark!
WTOP’s Brennan Haselton is joined by Neighborhood Restaurant Group Beer Director and Food and Wine Sommelier of the Year Greg Engert to talk about Charles Towne Tmavé Pivo Czech Dark Lager for the latest edition of WTOP’s Beer of the Week.
Brewery: Charles Towne Fermentory, Charleston, SC
Description: A light and roasty Czech-style dark lager brewed with Czech Saaz hops
ABV: 5.2%
Greg’s pairing suggestions: Goulash or any kind of beef stew; Indian food, especially things that are curry-based; Kung Pao Chicken or Chicken Pad Thai; or Ramen of all kinds