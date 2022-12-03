WTOP’s Beer of the Week: Charles Towne Tmavé Pivo Czech Dark Lager

WTOP’s Brennan Haselton talks about Charles Towne Tmavé Pivo Czech Dark Lager for the latest edition of WTOP’s Beer of the Week.

Greg’s pairing suggestions: Goulash or any kind of beef stew; Indian food, especially things that are curry-based; Kung Pao Chicken or Chicken Pad Thai; or Ramen of all kinds

WTOP’s Brennan Haselton is joined by Neighborhood Restaurant Group Beer Director and Food and Wine Sommelier of the Year Greg Engert to talk about Charles Towne Tmavé Pivo Czech Dark Lager for the latest edition of WTOP’s Beer of the Week.

Don’t be afraid of the dark!

In 2000, Brennan Haselton took a job at WTOP as reporter and anchor, and that's where he has been ever since (with the exception of a brief return to Seattle in 2005). He is a two-time winner of the national Edward R. Murrow Award, and winner of the National Headliner Grand Award.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2022 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.