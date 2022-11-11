WTOP’s Beer of the Week: Oxbow Saphaus Smoked Lager

And you thought maple syrup was only for pancakes.
WTOP’s Brennan Haselton is joined by Neighborhood Restaurant Group Beer Director and James Beard Award nominee Greg Engert to discuss Oxbow Saphaus Smoked Lager for the latest edition of WTOP’s Beer of the Week.
Brewery: Oxbow Brewing Co., Newcastle, Maine
Description: A smoked dark lager brewed with Maine maple syrup.
ABV: 7%
Pairing suggestions: Thanksgiving turkey, stuffing and all the fixings. Pork chops and baked beans. Breakfast stuff like French toast and bacon and eggs.