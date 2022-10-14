WTOP’s Beer of the Week: Other Half All Simcoe Everything Imperial IPA

WTOP’s Brennan Haselton is joined by Neighborhood Restaurant Group Beer Director and Food and Wine Sommelier of the Year Greg Engert to talk about Other Half All Simcoe Everything Imperial IPA for the latest edition of WTOP’s Beer of the Week.

Who doesn’t want all of everything? Or something like that.

WTOP’s Brennan Haselton is joined by Neighborhood Restaurant Group Beer Director and Food and Wine Sommelier of the Year Greg Engert to talk about Other Half All Simcoe Everything Imperial IPA for the latest edition of WTOP’s Beer of the Week.

Brewery: Other Half Brewing — New York, D.C. and other locations

Description: An Imperial IPA brewed with Simcoe hops featuring flavors of berry and creamy pineapple

ABV: 8.5%

Greg’s pairing suggestions: Thai food, flatiron steaks, roasted beets and other root vegetables