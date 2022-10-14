RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Live updates | Russia evacuates Kherson as Ukraine advances | Ukraine gets more air defense pledges | NATO warns Russia | How Ukrainian kids become Russians
Home » Beer of the Week » WTOP's Beer of the…

WTOP’s Beer of the Week: Other Half All Simcoe Everything Imperial IPA

Brennan Haselton | bhaselton@wtop.com

October 14, 2022, 11:22 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Who doesn’t want all of everything? Or something like that.

WTOP’s Brennan Haselton is joined by Neighborhood Restaurant Group Beer Director and Food and Wine Sommelier of the Year Greg Engert to talk about Other Half All Simcoe Everything Imperial IPA for the latest edition of WTOP’s Beer of the Week.

Brewery: Other Half Brewing — New York, D.C. and other locations

Description: An Imperial IPA brewed with Simcoe hops featuring flavors of berry and creamy pineapple

ABV: 8.5%

Greg’s pairing suggestions: Thai food, flatiron steaks, roasted beets and other root vegetables

Brennan Haselton

In 2000, Brennan Haselton took a job at WTOP as reporter and anchor, and that's where he has been ever since (with the exception of a brief return to Seattle in 2005). He is a two-time winner of the national Edward R. Murrow Award, and winner of the National Headliner Grand Award.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2022 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

VA extends EHR delay to June 2023 after review finds more system problems

Biden administration’s cyber regulatory plan comes into focus

Agencies propose new federal cyber workforce pay model to OPM to address short-staffing

For 2023, federal retirees will see largest COLA increase in over 40 years

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up