RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Live updates | EU weighs Ukraine support | Syrian bombing general is face of Russian war | US: Iranian troops back Russian drone strikes | Major battle in Kherson
Home » Beer of the Week » WTOP's Beer of the…

WTOP’s Beer of the Week: On The Wings Of Armageddon DIPA

Brennan Haselton | bhaselton@wtop.com

October 21, 2022, 12:13 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

End of the world?! Not just yet thankfully.

WTOP’s Brennan Haselton is joined by Neighborhood Restaurant Group Beer Director and Food and Wine Sommelier of the Year Greg Engert — along with a special guest — to talk about DC Brau On The Wings Of Armageddon Double IPA for the latest edition of WTOP’s Beer of the Week.

Brewery: Brau Brewing Co. — Washington, DC

Description: a “big and bad” double IPA brewed with Falconer’s Flight hops

ABV: 9.2%

Greg’s pairing suggestions: Dishes with a Thai chili glaze (such as ribs and spring rolls), pupusas, half smokes, jumbo slices

Brennan Haselton

In 2000, Brennan Haselton took a job at WTOP as reporter and anchor, and that's where he has been ever since (with the exception of a brief return to Seattle in 2005). He is a two-time winner of the national Edward R. Murrow Award, and winner of the National Headliner Grand Award.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Beer of the Week | Lifestyle News

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2022 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

SSA union seeks $16.5B in emergency funding to rebuild depleted workforce

Senate confirmation process lags as leadership vacancies remain

NARA looks to extend e-records deadline by 18 months

VA holding 'all hands on deck' event to onboard critically needed hires more quickly

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up