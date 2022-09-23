RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Occupied Ukraine holds Kremlin-staged vote on joining Russia | Experts: Evidence of war crimes in Ukraine | World opinion shifts against Russia | Ukraine, Russia agree to prisoner swap
WTOP’s Beer of the Week: Cantillon Fou’Foune Lambic

Brennan Haselton | bhaselton@wtop.com

September 23, 2022, 9:38 AM

If only you had such a cool nickname.

WTOP’s Brennan Haselton is joined by Neighborhood Restaurant Group Beer Director and Food and Wine Sommelier of the Year Greg Engert to talk about Cantillon Fou’Foune Lambic for the latest edition of WTOP’s Beer of the Week.

Brewery: Cantillon Brewery — Brussels, Belgium
Description: A blend of lambics aged 18 to 20 months on Bergeron apricots
ABV: 6.0%
Greg’s pairing suggestions: Roast chicken, bacon-wrapped pork tenderloin, anything mushroom-based and prosciutto

