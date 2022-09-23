WTOP’s Beer of the Week: Cantillon Fou’Foune Lambic Brennan Haselton | bhaselton@wtop.com

WTOP’s Brennan Haselton is joined by Neighborhood Restaurant Group Beer Director and Food and Wine Sommelier of the Year Greg Engert to talk about Cantillon Fou’Foune Lambic for the latest edition of WTOP’s Beer of the Week.

If only you had such a cool nickname. WTOP’s Brennan Haselton is joined by Neighborhood Restaurant Group Beer Director and Food and Wine Sommelier of the Year Greg Engert to talk about Cantillon Fou’Foune Lambic for the latest edition of WTOP’s Beer of the Week. Brewery: Cantillon Brewery — Brussels, Belgium

Description: A blend of lambics aged 18 to 20 months on Bergeron apricots

ABV: 6.0%

Greg’s pairing suggestions: Roast chicken, bacon-wrapped pork tenderloin, anything mushroom-based and prosciutto

Brennan Haselton In 2000, Brennan Haselton took a job at WTOP as reporter and anchor, and that's where he has been ever since (with the exception of a brief return to Seattle in 2005). He is a two-time winner of the national Edward R. Murrow Award, and winner of the National Headliner Grand Award. bhaselton@wtop.com @bhaseltonWTOP

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others. Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here. © 2022 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.