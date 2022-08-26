RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Ukraine headlines nuclear treaty conference | Ukrainian nuclear plant temporarily cut off | Russian goods still flowing to US | Putin orders troop replenishment
WTOP’s Beer of the Week: Wheatland Spring Whispers Doppel Altbier

Brennan Haselton | bhaselton@wtop.com

August 26, 2022, 10:58 AM

WASHINGTON — Whisper the name, shout the taste!

WTOP’s Brennan Haselton is joined by Neighborhood Restaurant Group Beer Director and James Beard Award nominee Greg Engert to talk about Wheatland Spring Whispers Doppel Altbier for the latest edition of WTOP’s Beer of the Week.

Brewery: Wheatland Spring Farm + Brewery, in collaboration with Ocelot Brewing Co. — Waterford, VA

Description: a French oak barrel-aged strong altbier featuring a rich malt character and a dry finish.

ABV: 7.9%

Greg’s pairing suggestions: Anything meat-related. Grilled salmon, tuna and swordfish, barbecue and rich mac and cheese.

