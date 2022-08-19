WAR IN UKRAINE: US poised to announce new military aid, drones for Ukraine | 2 Russian villages evacuated after fire at munitions depot | Doctors stay in Ukraine's war-hit towns
WTOP’s Beer of the Week: Monkish Foggier Window DIPA

Brennan Haselton | bhaselton@wtop.com

August 19, 2022, 10:54 AM

Steam it up… cool it down.

WTOP’s Brennan Haselton is joined by Greg Engert, who is the Neighborhood Restaurant Group Beer Director and Food and Wine Sommelier of the Year, to talk about Monkish Foggier Window DIPA for the latest edition of WTOP’s Beer of the Week.

Brewery: Monkish Brewing Co. — Los Angeles, California

Description: A double dry-hopped Double IPA brewed with Citra, Galaxy and Nelson Sauvin hops.

ABV: 8.1%

Greg’s pairing suggestions: Halibut, Stuffed Quahogs and Clams Casino or veggies like asparagus and cauliflower. You can also pair this drink with chicken piccata, risotto and polenta.

Brennan Haselton

In 2000, Brennan Haselton took a job at WTOP as reporter and anchor, and that's where he has been ever since (with the exception of a brief return to Seattle in 2005). He is a two-time winner of the national Edward R. Murrow Award, and winner of the National Headliner Grand Award.

