WTOP’s Beer of the Week: Monkish Foggier Window DIPA

Steam it up… cool it down.
WTOP’s Brennan Haselton is joined by Greg Engert, who is the Neighborhood Restaurant Group Beer Director and Food and Wine Sommelier of the Year, to talk about Monkish Foggier Window DIPA for the latest edition of WTOP’s Beer of the Week.
Brewery: Monkish Brewing Co. — Los Angeles, California
Description: A double dry-hopped Double IPA brewed with Citra, Galaxy and Nelson Sauvin hops.
ABV: 8.1%
Greg’s pairing suggestions: Halibut, Stuffed Quahogs and Clams Casino or veggies like asparagus and cauliflower. You can also pair this drink with chicken piccata, risotto and polenta.