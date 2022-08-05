WTOP’s Beer of the Week: 3 Fonteinen Druif Dornfelder Kriek

WTOP’s Brennan Haselton is joined by Neighborhood Restaurant Group Beer Director and James Beard Award nominee Greg Engert to talk about 3 Fonteinen Druif Dornfelder Kriek for the latest edition of WTOP’s Beer of the Week.
When grapes and cherries join forces? Your taste buds win.
Brewery: Brouwerij 3 Fonteinen — Beersel, Belgium
Description: A blend of lambics aged on cherries and Dornfelder red wine grapes.
ABV: 8.3%
——
Greg’s pairing suggestions: Steaks, pepperoni pizza, meatball subs, anything with mushrooms.
