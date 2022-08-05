WAR IN UKRAINE: Report: Ukrainian bases exposing civilians | Canadian trainers to teach Ukrainian forces | Calls to Red Cross to help find loved ones | Ukrainian cities shelled
Home » Beer of the Week » WTOP's Beer of the…

WTOP’s Beer of the Week: 3 Fonteinen Druif Dornfelder Kriek

Brennan Haselton | bhaselton@wtop.com

August 5, 2022, 1:02 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

When grapes and cherries join forces? Your taste buds win.

WTOP’s Brennan Haselton is joined by Neighborhood Restaurant Group Beer Director and James Beard Award nominee Greg Engert to talk about 3 Fonteinen Druif Dornfelder Kriek for the latest edition of WTOP’s Beer of the Week.

Brewery: Brouwerij 3 Fonteinen — Beersel, Belgium

Description: A blend of lambics aged on cherries and Dornfelder red wine grapes.

ABV: 8.3%

——

Greg’s pairing suggestions: Steaks, pepperoni pizza, meatball subs, anything with mushrooms.

Brennan Haselton

In 2000, Brennan Haselton took a job at WTOP as reporter and anchor, and that's where he has been ever since (with the exception of a brief return to Seattle in 2005). He is a two-time winner of the national Edward R. Murrow Award, and winner of the National Headliner Grand Award.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2022 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Tens of thousands of tablets VA distributed for telehealth appointments go unused

Staff shortages persist at Department of Veterans Affairs

FLRA sets deadline for EEOC to respond to office reentry complaint

Education CIO Gray leaving to lead USAID CIO shop

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up