WTOP’s Beer of the Week: 3 Fonteinen Druif Dornfelder Kriek Brennan Haselton | bhaselton@wtop.com

When grapes and cherries join forces? Your taste buds win. WTOP’s Brennan Haselton is joined by Neighborhood Restaurant Group Beer Director and James Beard Award nominee Greg Engert to talk about 3 Fonteinen Druif Dornfelder Kriek for the latest edition of WTOP’s Beer of the Week. Brewery: Brouwerij 3 Fonteinen — Beersel, Belgium Description: A blend of lambics aged on cherries and Dornfelder red wine grapes. ABV: 8.3% —— Greg’s pairing suggestions: Steaks, pepperoni pizza, meatball subs, anything with mushrooms.

Brennan Haselton In 2000, Brennan Haselton took a job at WTOP as reporter and anchor, and that's where he has been ever since (with the exception of a brief return to Seattle in 2005). He is a two-time winner of the national Edward R. Murrow Award, and winner of the National Headliner Grand Award. bhaselton@wtop.com @bhaseltonWTOP

