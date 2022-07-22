WAR IN UKRAINE: Russia to Europe gas pipeline restarts | US sends more aid | An 'unprecedented reversal' of progress | Refugees forced into Russia | Russia plans to grab more Ukrainian land
WTOP’s Beer of the Week: Lambiek Fabriek Oude Geuze Brett-Elle

Don’t miss the chance to check out these new kids on the Belgian block.

WTOP’s Brennan Haselton is joined by Neighborhood Restaurant Group Beer Director and James Beard Award nominee Greg Engert to talk about Lambiek Fabriek Oude Geuze Brett-Elle for the latest edition of WTOP’s Beer of the Week.

Brewery: Lambiek Fabriek — Sint-Pieters-Lieuw, Belgium

Description: A traditional unfiltered blend of different lambic vintages, from spontaneous fermentation, aged in oak barrels.

ABV: 6.3%

Greg’s pairing suggestions: Seafood, such as mussels, oysters, steamed crabs and sushi. Roast chicken and funky cheeses.

