WTOP’s Beer of the Week: Lambiek Fabriek Oude Geuze Brett-Elle

WTOP’s Brennan Haselton is joined by Neighborhood Restaurant Group Beer Director and James Beard Award nominee Greg Engert to talk about Lambiek Fabriek Oude Geuze Brett-Elle for the latest edition of WTOP’s Beer of the Week.

Don’t miss the chance to check out these new kids on the Belgian block.

Brewery: Lambiek Fabriek — Sint-Pieters-Lieuw, Belgium

Description: A traditional unfiltered blend of different lambic vintages, from spontaneous fermentation, aged in oak barrels.

ABV: 6.3%

Greg’s pairing suggestions: Seafood, such as mussels, oysters, steamed crabs and sushi. Roast chicken and funky cheeses.