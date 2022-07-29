WTOP’s Beer of the Week: Cantillon Bruocsella 1900 Grand Cru Brennan Haselton | bhaselton@wtop.com

WTOP’s Brennan Haselton is joined by Neighborhood Restaurant Group Beer Director and Food and Wine Sommelier of the Year Greg Engert to talk about Cantillon Bruocsella 1900 Grand Cru for the latest edition of WTOP’s Beer of the Week.

Brewery: Brasserie Cantillon — Brussels, Belgium Description: A three-year-old lambic taken directly from wood barrels with no blending. ABV: 5%

—— Greg’s pairing suggestions: Charcuterie, sausages, pâtés and foie gras. Game such as duck and lamb, stews and steaks of any kind and Bleu cheese.

Brennan Haselton In 2000, Brennan Haselton took a job at WTOP as reporter and anchor, and that's where he has been ever since (with the exception of a brief return to Seattle in 2005). He is a two-time winner of the national Edward R. Murrow Award, and winner of the National Headliner Grand Award. bhaselton@wtop.com @bhaseltonWTOP

