WTOP’s Beer of the Week: Cantillon Bruocsella 1900 Grand Cru

Just like great-great-great-great-great-great grandpa used to drink!
WTOP’s Brennan Haselton is joined by Neighborhood Restaurant Group Beer Director and Food and Wine Sommelier of the Year Greg Engert to talk about Cantillon Bruocsella 1900 Grand Cru for the latest edition of WTOP’s Beer of the Week.
Brewery: Brasserie Cantillon — Brussels, Belgium
Description: A three-year-old lambic taken directly from wood barrels with no blending.
ABV: 5%
——
Greg’s pairing suggestions: Charcuterie, sausages, pâtés and foie gras. Game such as duck and lamb, stews and steaks of any kind and Bleu cheese.