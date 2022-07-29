WAR IN UKRAINE: Russia, Ukraine on shelling of POW prison | Zelenskyy visits port as Ukraine prepares to ship out grain | Ukrainian court lowers soldier's war crimes sentence | US finds it’s hard to shun Russia
WTOP’s Beer of the Week: Cantillon Bruocsella 1900 Grand Cru

Brennan Haselton | bhaselton@wtop.com

July 29, 2022, 9:35 AM

Just like great-great-great-great-great-great grandpa used to drink!

WTOP’s Brennan Haselton is joined by Neighborhood Restaurant Group Beer Director and Food and Wine Sommelier of the Year Greg Engert to talk about Cantillon Bruocsella 1900 Grand Cru for the latest edition of WTOP’s Beer of the Week.

Brewery: Brasserie Cantillon — Brussels, Belgium

Description: A three-year-old lambic taken directly from wood barrels with no blending.

ABV: 5%
——

Greg’s pairing suggestions: Charcuterie, sausages, pâtés and foie gras. Game such as duck and lamb, stews and steaks of any kind and Bleu cheese.

Brennan Haselton

In 2000, Brennan Haselton took a job at WTOP as reporter and anchor, and that's where he has been ever since (with the exception of a brief return to Seattle in 2005). He is a two-time winner of the national Edward R. Murrow Award, and winner of the National Headliner Grand Award.

