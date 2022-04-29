WTOP’s Beer of the Week: Side Project Blueberry Flanders Ale

It may be red, but it won’t make you blue: This week, Brennan Haselton and Greg Engert talk about Side Project Blueberry Flanders Ale.

It may be red, but it won’t make you blue.

WTOP’s Brennan Haselton is joined by Neighborhood Restaurant Group Beer Director and James Beard Award nominee Greg Engert to talk about Side Project Blueberry Flanders Ale for the latest edition of WTOP’s Beer of the Week.

Brewery: Side Project Brewing — Maplewood, Missouri

Description: A Flanders Red-inspired ale, aged with blueberries fermented and aged in an upright French Oak Foedre from a Napa Valley Cabernet producer.

ABV: 7.0%

Greg’s pairing suggestions: Desserts of all kinds, grilled chicken, salmon, roasted pork sandwiches, arugula salad with goat cheese.