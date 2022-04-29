RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Ukraine slams Kyiv attack | Easing Europe's reliance on Russian gas | Why US needs law to sell off oligarchs' assets
Home » Beer of the Week » WTOP's Beer of the…

WTOP’s Beer of the Week: Side Project Blueberry Flanders Ale

Brennan Haselton | bhaselton@wtop.com

April 29, 2022, 11:12 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

It may be red, but it won’t make you blue.

WTOP’s Brennan Haselton is joined by Neighborhood Restaurant Group Beer Director and James Beard Award nominee Greg Engert to talk about Side Project Blueberry Flanders Ale for the latest edition of WTOP’s Beer of the Week.

Brewery: Side Project Brewing — Maplewood, Missouri

Description: A Flanders Red-inspired ale, aged with blueberries fermented and aged in an upright French Oak Foedre from a Napa Valley Cabernet producer.

ABV: 7.0%

Greg’s pairing suggestions: Desserts of all kinds, grilled chicken, salmon, roasted pork sandwiches, arugula salad with goat cheese.

Brennan Haselton

In 2000, Brennan Haselton took a job at WTOP as reporter and anchor, and that's where he has been ever since (with the exception of a brief return to Seattle in 2005). He is a two-time winner of the national Edward R. Murrow Award, and winner of the National Headliner Grand Award.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2022 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Federal banking agencies trying to ensure AI, ML benefit most rather than the few

DISA reorganization showing early returns, deputy director says

USPS looks to hire 2,800 front-line supervisors to improve staffing across network

USPS faces 3 lawsuits challenging its mostly gas-powered future vehicle fleet

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up