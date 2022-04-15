RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live Updates | Russia-Ukraine War | Zelenskyy hails Ukrainians’ resolve | The woman who would make Putin pay | Thousand-dollar cocktail for a good cause | Photos
WTOP’s Beer of the Week: Coniston Old Man Ale

Brennan Haselton | bhaselton@wtop.com

April 15, 2022, 6:05 AM

Who are you calling an old man?!

WTOP’s Brennan Haselton is joined by Neighborhood Restaurant Group Beer Director and Food and Wine Sommelier of the Year Greg Engert to talk about Coniston Old Man Ale for the latest edition of WTOP’s Beer of the Week.

Brewery: Coniston Brewing Co. — Coniston, England

Description: An English ale brewed with roast barley added to the pale and crystal malts, featuring a rich port wine aroma, a big chocolate and creamy malt palate and a dry, grainy, roasty finish balanced by hop bitterness and tart fruit.

ABV: 4.2%

Greg’s pairing suggestions: Any kind of seared meat (sharp English cheddar burgers in particular), barbecue, red sauce Italian dishes and pizza

Brennan Haselton

In 2000, Brennan Haselton took a job at WTOP as reporter and anchor, and that's where he has been ever since (with the exception of a brief return to Seattle in 2005). He is a two-time winner of the national Edward R. Murrow Award, and winner of the National Headliner Grand Award.

