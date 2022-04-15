WTOP’s Beer of the Week: Coniston Old Man Ale

WTOP’s Brennan Haselton and Food and Wine Sommelier of the Year Greg Engert sip Coniston Old Man Ale this week.

Who are you calling an old man?!

WTOP’s Brennan Haselton is joined by Neighborhood Restaurant Group Beer Director and Food and Wine Sommelier of the Year Greg Engert to talk about Coniston Old Man Ale for the latest edition of WTOP’s Beer of the Week.

Brewery: Coniston Brewing Co. — Coniston, England

Description: An English ale brewed with roast barley added to the pale and crystal malts, featuring a rich port wine aroma, a big chocolate and creamy malt palate and a dry, grainy, roasty finish balanced by hop bitterness and tart fruit.

ABV: 4.2%

Greg’s pairing suggestions: Any kind of seared meat (sharp English cheddar burgers in particular), barbecue, red sauce Italian dishes and pizza