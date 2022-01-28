WTOP’s Beer of the Week: Yeast of Eden Timshel, Raspberry Brennan Haselton | bhaselton@wtop.com

WTOP’s Brennan Haselton is joined by Neighborhood Restaurant Group Beer Director and James Beard Award nominee Greg Engert to talk about Yeast of Eden Timshel: Raspberry for the latest edition of WTOP’s Beer of the Week.

Quick Facts: Brewery: Alvarado Street Brewery, Salinas, Monterey and Carmel-by-the-Sea, California

Description: a 3-year blend of spontaneously fermented beer with raspberries

ABV: 6.37%

Greg’s pairing suggestions: An everything bagel with cream cheese, anything with tomatoes, steak fajitas, simply grilled halibut, cheesecake

