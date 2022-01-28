CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Tips for N95 masks | Prince William Co. libraries offer COVID tests | Omicron deaths exceed Delta wave | Latest COVID data
Home » Beer of the Week » WTOP's Beer of the…

WTOP’s Beer of the Week: Yeast of Eden Timshel, Raspberry

Brennan Haselton | bhaselton@wtop.com

January 28, 2022, 1:04 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Instead of Grapes of Wrath, it’s Raspberries of Goodness!

WTOP’s Brennan Haselton is joined by Neighborhood Restaurant Group Beer Director and James Beard Award nominee Greg Engert to talk about Yeast of Eden Timshel: Raspberry for the latest edition of WTOP’s Beer of the Week.

Quick Facts:

Brewery: Alvarado Street Brewery, Salinas, Monterey and Carmel-by-the-Sea, California
Description: a 3-year blend of spontaneously fermented beer with raspberries
ABV: 6.37%
Greg’s pairing suggestions: An everything bagel with cream cheese, anything with tomatoes, steak fajitas, simply grilled halibut, cheesecake

Brennan Haselton

In 2000, Brennan Haselton took a job at WTOP as reporter and anchor, and that's where he has been ever since (with the exception of a brief return to Seattle in 2005). He is a two-time winner of the national Edward R. Murrow Award, and winner of the National Headliner Grand Award.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2022 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

NITAAC extends due date for CIO-SP4 after bid submission problems

Federal appeals court overturns FLRA decision that limited mid-term bargaining for unions

Navy Reserve adds, deletes hundreds of jobs to boost its relevance to future fights

Biden signs order making sexual harassment a punishable offense in military

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up