WTOP’s Beer of the Week: Yeast of Eden Timshel, Raspberry

WTOP’s Brennan Haselton is joined by Neighborhood Restaurant Group Beer Director and James Beard Award nominee Greg Engert to talk about Yeast of Eden Timshel: Raspberry for the latest edition of WTOP’s Beer of the Week.
Instead of Grapes of Wrath, it’s Raspberries of Goodness!
WTOP’s Brennan Haselton is joined by Neighborhood Restaurant Group Beer Director and James Beard Award nominee Greg Engert to talk about Yeast of Eden Timshel: Raspberry for the latest edition of WTOP’s Beer of the Week.
Quick Facts:
Brewery: Alvarado Street Brewery, Salinas, Monterey and Carmel-by-the-Sea, California
Description: a 3-year blend of spontaneously fermented beer with raspberries
ABV: 6.37%
Greg’s pairing suggestions: An everything bagel with cream cheese, anything with tomatoes, steak fajitas, simply grilled halibut, cheesecake
Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.
Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.
© 2022 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.