Need new appliances? Buy them tax-free in Maryland this weekend

During Shop Maryland Energy Weekend Feb. 14-16, you won’t pay the state’s 6% sales tax on energy efficient products with the Energy Star logo.

Qualifying items include air conditioners, clothes washers and dryers, solar water heaters, dehumidifiers, and more.

Even some lightbulbs qualify. You can skip the sales tax on compact fluorescent ones.

You can make your purchase in person or online, but you’ll only get the deal online if your order is filled and you are charged during the three day holiday.

If the item you want is backordered and you’re not charged until it ships, you’re out of luck if the shipping day is after Feb. 16.

If 6% doesn’t sound like a lot, think about this: If a refrigerator you’re buying costs $1,500, you’ll save $90.

According to the state comptroller’s office, it’s estimated that Maryland loses more than $800,000 in tax revenue during the sales tax holiday, but consumers get long-term benefits in the form of lower utility bills.

