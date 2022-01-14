WTOP’s Beer of the Week: Perennial Vanilla Abraxas Imperial Stout Brennan Haselton | bhaselton@wtop.com

Want bold taste? You got bold taste. WTOP’s Brennan Haselton is joined by Neighborhood Restaurant Group Beer Director and James Beard Award nominee Greg Engert to talk about Perennial Vanilla Abraxas Imperial Stout for the latest edition of WTOP’s Beer of the Week. Quick Facts: Brewery: Perennial Artisan Ales — St. Louis, Missouri Description: An Imperial Stout brewed with ancho chili peppers, cacao nibs, vanilla beans and cinnamon sticks.

ABV: 11.5%

Greg’s pairing suggestions: Seared meats, Duck confit, Bolognese sauce dishes, Chicken marsala

