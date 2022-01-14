WEATHER ALERT: NWS ends Winter Weather Advisory in some parts of DC region | See the latest closings and delays | Forecast and current conditions | Outage map
WTOP’s Beer of the Week: Perennial Vanilla Abraxas Imperial Stout

Brennan Haselton | bhaselton@wtop.com

January 14, 2022, 12:00 PM

Want bold taste? You got bold taste.

WTOP’s Brennan Haselton is joined by Neighborhood Restaurant Group Beer Director and James Beard Award nominee Greg Engert to talk about Perennial Vanilla Abraxas Imperial Stout for the latest edition of WTOP’s Beer of the Week.

Quick Facts:

Brewery: Perennial Artisan Ales — St. Louis, Missouri

Description: An Imperial Stout brewed with ancho chili peppers, cacao nibs, vanilla beans and cinnamon sticks.
ABV: 11.5%
Greg’s pairing suggestions: Seared meats, Duck confit, Bolognese sauce dishes, Chicken marsala

Brennan Haselton

In 2000, Brennan Haselton took a job at WTOP as reporter and anchor, and that's where he has been ever since (with the exception of a brief return to Seattle in 2005). He is a two-time winner of the national Edward R. Murrow Award, and winner of the National Headliner Grand Award.

