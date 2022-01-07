CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Mild symptoms, don't go to hospital | Plan for Fairfax teacher shortages | Md. recommendations for schools | Supreme Ct. weighs vaccine rules
WTOP’s Beer of the Week: Garden Path The Spontaneous Ferment 3 Year Blend

Brennan Haselton | bhaselton@wtop.com

January 7, 2022, 1:04 PM

Three’s company!

WTOP’s Brennan Haselton is joined by Neighborhood Restaurant Group Beer Director and Food and Wine Sommelier of the Year Greg Engert to talk about Garden Path The Spontaneous Ferment 3 Year Blend for the latest edition of WTOP’s Beer of the Week.

Quick Facts

Brewery: Garden Path Fermentation, Burlington, Washington

Description: A blend of one-, two-, and three-year-old spontaneously fermented beers, naturally conditioned with fresh spontaneous wort.

ABV: 5.5%

Greg’s pairing suggestions: Seafood! (like mussels, Dungeness crab, salmon of all kinds, clams and oysters)

Brennan Haselton

In 2000, Brennan Haselton took a job at WTOP as reporter and anchor, and that's where he has been ever since (with the exception of a brief return to Seattle in 2005). He is a two-time winner of the national Edward R. Murrow Award, and winner of the National Headliner Grand Award.

