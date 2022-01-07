WTOP’s Beer of the Week: Garden Path The Spontaneous Ferment 3 Year Blend

WTOP’s Brennan Haselton is joined by Neighborhood Restaurant Group Beer Director and Food and Wine Sommelier of the Year Greg Engert to talk about Garden Path The Spontaneous Ferment 3 Year Blend for the latest edition of WTOP’s Beer of the Week.
Quick Facts
Brewery: Garden Path Fermentation, Burlington, Washington
Description: A blend of one-, two-, and three-year-old spontaneously fermented beers, naturally conditioned with fresh spontaneous wort.
ABV: 5.5%
Greg’s pairing suggestions: Seafood! (like mussels, Dungeness crab, salmon of all kinds, clams and oysters)