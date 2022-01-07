WTOP’s Beer of the Week: Garden Path The Spontaneous Ferment 3 Year Blend Brennan Haselton | bhaselton@wtop.com

Three’s company! Three’s company! WTOP’s Brennan Haselton is joined by Neighborhood Restaurant Group Beer Director and Food and Wine Sommelier of the Year Greg Engert to talk about Garden Path The Spontaneous Ferment 3 Year Blend for the latest edition of WTOP’s Beer of the Week. Quick Facts Brewery: Garden Path Fermentation, Burlington, Washington Description: A blend of one-, two-, and three-year-old spontaneously fermented beers, naturally conditioned with fresh spontaneous wort. ABV: 5.5% Greg’s pairing suggestions: Seafood! (like mussels, Dungeness crab, salmon of all kinds, clams and oysters)

Brennan Haselton In 2000, Brennan Haselton took a job at WTOP as reporter and anchor, and that's where he has been ever since (with the exception of a brief return to Seattle in 2005). He is a two-time winner of the national Edward R. Murrow Award, and winner of the National Headliner Grand Award. bhaselton@wtop.com @bhaseltonWTOP

