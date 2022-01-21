CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC preps for anti-mandate rally | Omicron surge undermines hospital care | Fairfax Co. parents on end of school mask mandate | Latest COVID data
WTOP’s Beer of the Week: Dutchess Ales Walser Alpine Lager

Brennan Haselton | bhaselton@wtop.com

January 21, 2022, 11:26 AM

Take me to the mountain top!

WTOP’s Brennan Haselton is joined by Neighborhood Restaurant Group Beer Director and Food and Wine Sommelier of the Year Greg Engert to talk about Dutchess Ales Walser Alpine Lager for the latest edition of WTOP’s Beer of the Week.

Quick Facts:

Brewery: Dutchess Ales, from Wassaic, NY

Description: a German Pilsner brewed with Hersbrucker, Tettnanger and Hallertau hops, featuring subtle spicy floral elements with notes of juniper and candied citrus.

ABV: 4.8%

Greg’s pairing suggestions:

Swiss-style cheeses, Reuben and Rachel sandwiches, Monte Cristos, Cubanos.

Brennan Haselton

In 2000, Brennan Haselton took a job at WTOP as reporter and anchor, and that's where he has been ever since (with the exception of a brief return to Seattle in 2005). He is a two-time winner of the national Edward R. Murrow Award, and winner of the National Headliner Grand Award.

