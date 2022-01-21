WTOP’s Beer of the Week: Dutchess Ales Walser Alpine Lager Brennan Haselton | bhaselton@wtop.com

WTOP’s Brennan Haselton is joined by Neighborhood Restaurant Group Beer Director and Food and Wine Sommelier of the Year Greg Engert to talk about Dutchess Ales Walser Alpine Lager for the latest edition of WTOP’s Beer of the Week.

Take me to the mountain top! WTOP's Brennan Haselton is joined by Neighborhood Restaurant Group Beer Director and Food and Wine Sommelier of the Year Greg Engert to talk about Dutchess Ales Walser Alpine Lager for the latest edition of WTOP's Beer of the Week. Quick Facts: Brewery: Dutchess Ales, from Wassaic, NY Description: a German Pilsner brewed with Hersbrucker, Tettnanger and Hallertau hops, featuring subtle spicy floral elements with notes of juniper and candied citrus. ABV: 4.8% Greg's pairing suggestions: Swiss-style cheeses, Reuben and Rachel sandwiches, Monte Cristos, Cubanos.

