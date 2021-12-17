WTOP’s Beer of the Week: De Ranke Kriek Audenaerde Ale Brennan Haselton | bhaselton@wtop.com

WTOP’s Brennan Haselton is joined by Neighborhood Restaurant Group Beer Director and James Beard Award nominee Greg Engert to talk about De Ranke Kriek Audenaerde Ale.

Holidays driving you nuts? Find a quiet place to enjoy a glass of this. For the latest edition of WTOP’s Beer of the Week, WTOP’s Brennan Haselton is joined by Neighborhood Restaurant Group Beer Director and James Beard Award nominee Greg Engert to talk about De Ranke Kriek Audenaerde Ale. Quick Facts: Brewery: Brouwerij De Ranke; Dottignies, Belgium Description: an ale inspired by the tradition of steeping whole cherries on older brown beer ABV: 6.5% Greg’s pairing suggestions: Turkey, duck and lamb

Barbecue and stews

Desserts like cobbler, cheesecake and brownies

Brennan Haselton In 2000, Brennan Haselton took a job at WTOP as reporter and anchor, and that's where he has been ever since (with the exception of a brief return to Seattle in 2005). He is a two-time winner of the national Edward R. Murrow Award, and winner of the National Headliner Grand Award. bhaselton@wtop.com @bhaseltonWTOP

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others. Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here. © 2021 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.