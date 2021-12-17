CORONAVIRUS NEWS: How Northern Va. fares in vaccinating young kids | Hogan puts new measures in place for nursing homes | CDC recommends mRNA vaccines over J&J | Area vaccination numbers
WTOP’s Beer of the Week: De Ranke Kriek Audenaerde Ale

Brennan Haselton | bhaselton@wtop.com

December 17, 2021, 10:38 AM

Holidays driving you nuts? Find a quiet place to enjoy a glass of this.

For the latest edition of WTOP’s Beer of the Week, WTOP’s Brennan Haselton is joined by Neighborhood Restaurant Group Beer Director and James Beard Award nominee Greg Engert to talk about De Ranke Kriek Audenaerde Ale.

Quick Facts:

Brewery: Brouwerij De Ranke; Dottignies, Belgium

Description: an ale inspired by the tradition of steeping whole cherries on older brown beer

ABV: 6.5%

Greg’s pairing suggestions:

  • Turkey, duck and lamb
  • Barbecue and stews
  • Desserts like cobbler, cheesecake and brownies

Brennan Haselton

In 2000, Brennan Haselton took a job at WTOP as reporter and anchor, and that's where he has been ever since (with the exception of a brief return to Seattle in 2005). He is a two-time winner of the national Edward R. Murrow Award, and winner of the National Headliner Grand Award.

