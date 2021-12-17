WTOP’s Beer of the Week: De Ranke Kriek Audenaerde Ale

Holidays driving you nuts? Find a quiet place to enjoy a glass of this.
For the latest edition of WTOP’s Beer of the Week, WTOP’s Brennan Haselton is joined by Neighborhood Restaurant Group Beer Director and James Beard Award nominee Greg Engert to talk about De Ranke Kriek Audenaerde Ale.
Quick Facts:
Brewery: Brouwerij De Ranke; Dottignies, Belgium
Description: an ale inspired by the tradition of steeping whole cherries on older brown beer
ABV: 6.5%
Greg’s pairing suggestions:
- Turkey, duck and lamb
- Barbecue and stews
- Desserts like cobbler, cheesecake and brownies