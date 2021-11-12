WTOP’s Beer of the Week: Blaugies La Moneuse Amber Saison

WTOP’s Brennan Haselton is joined by Neighborhood Restaurant Group Beer Director and Food and Wine Sommelier of the Year Greg Engert to talk about Blaugies La Moneuse Amber Saison for the latest edition of WTOP’s Beer of the Week.
Share a glass with your favorite bandit!
Quick facts:
Brewery: Brasserie de Blaugies — Dour, Belgium
Description: An amber saison with a hardy, semi-dry malt character along with fresh, but not overpowering hoppiness
ABV: 8%
Greg’s pairing suggestions: Simply prepared roast chicken or pork chops on the grill, Thai and Vietnamese food, grilled veggies of any kind, shellfish
