CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Day care providers in 'survival mode' | Montgomery Co. schools 'test-to-stay' | Latest area COVID cases | Latest vaccine numbers
Home » Beer of the Week » WTOP's Beer of the…

WTOP’s Beer of the Week: Blaugies La Moneuse Amber Saison

Brennan Haselton | bhaselton@wtop.com

November 12, 2021, 11:44 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Share a glass with your favorite bandit!

WTOP’s Brennan Haselton is joined by Neighborhood Restaurant Group Beer Director and Food and Wine Sommelier of the Year Greg Engert to talk about Blaugies La Moneuse Amber Saison for the latest edition of WTOP’s Beer of the Week.

Quick facts:

Brewery: Brasserie de Blaugies — Dour, Belgium

Description: An amber saison with a hardy, semi-dry malt character along with fresh, but not overpowering hoppiness

ABV: 8%

Greg’s pairing suggestions: Simply prepared roast chicken or pork chops on the grill, Thai and Vietnamese food, grilled veggies of any kind, shellfish

Brennan Haselton

In 2000, Brennan Haselton took a job at WTOP as reporter and anchor, and that's where he has been ever since (with the exception of a brief return to Seattle in 2005). He is a two-time winner of the national Edward R. Murrow Award, and winner of the National Headliner Grand Award.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2021 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Obituary: Alan Paller

Biden picks ex-FDA chief Robert Califf to again lead agency

In new guide, OPM urges agencies to weave telework, remote work into workforce culture

State. Dept. CDO makes diversity top management priority under data strategy

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up