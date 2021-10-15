Coronavirus News: Frustration with DC schools testing | DC schools increase COVID-19 funding | When will Montgomery Co. end mask mandate? | Latest cases in DC region | Local vaccination numbers
Home » Beer of the Week » WTOP's Beer of the…

WTOP’s Beer of the Week: Samuel Smith India Ale

Brennan Haselton | bhaselton@wtop.com

October 15, 2021, 2:30 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

EDITOR’S NOTE: This story originally ran on Feb. 12, 2021.

Inspiration, centuries in the making.

WTOP’s Brennan Haselton is joined by Neighborhood Restaurant Group Beer Director and James Beard Award nominee Greg Engert to talk about Samuel Smith India Ale for the latest edition of WTOP’s Beer of the Week.

Quick facts:

Brewery: Samuel Smith Old Brewery (Tadcaster), Tadcaster, North Yorkshire, England
Description: brewed with well water, malted barley and a generous amount of aroma hops, this full-flavored complex ale features an abundance of maltiness and fruity hop character.
ABV: 5%
Greg’s pairing suggestions: Take a guess: fish and chips! Shrimp po’boys, jambalaya, gumbo, and red beans and rice, Indian cuisine (like tandoori chicken and tikka masala)

Brennan Haselton

In 2000, Brennan Haselton took a job at WTOP as reporter and anchor, and that's where he has been ever since (with the exception of a brief return to Seattle in 2005). He is a two-time winner of the national Edward R. Murrow Award, and winner of the National Headliner Grand Award.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2021 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Army's new digital strategy looks well beyond nuts and bolts of IT modernization

House Democrats urge OMB to step up demographic data collection efforts

Army delays $22B augmented reality goggle program

For federal accessibility managers, adding 'A' to new DEIA initiative is a welcome change

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up