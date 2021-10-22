WTOP’s Beer of the Week: Cantillon Kriek Brennan Haselton | bhaselton@wtop.com

WTOP’s Brennan Haselton is joined by Neighborhood Restaurant Group Beer Director Greg Engert to talk about Cantillon Kriek.

WASHINGTON — An iconic taste of color! WTOP’s Brennan Haselton is joined by Neighborhood Restaurant Group Beer Director and James Beard Award nominee Greg Engert to talk about Cantillon Kriek for the latest edition of WTOP’s Beer of the Week. Quick facts: Brewery: Brasserie Cantillon, Brussels, Belgium

Description: Brewed with a blend of lambics and sour cherries resulting in a slightly acidic taste of red fruit complemented with subtle almond flavors

ABV: 5.5%

Greg’s pairing suggestions: Charcuterie, lamb chops, duck confit, pork tenderloin, soft cheeses and leafy green salads

Brennan Haselton In 2000, Brennan Haselton took a job at WTOP as reporter and anchor, and that's where he has been ever since (with the exception of a brief return to Seattle in 2005). He is a two-time winner of the national Edward R. Murrow Award, and winner of the National Headliner Grand Award. bhaselton@wtop.com @bhaseltonWTOP

