WTOP’s Beer of the Week: Cantillon Kriek

An iconic taste of color!
WTOP’s Brennan Haselton is joined by Neighborhood Restaurant Group Beer Director and James Beard Award nominee Greg Engert to talk about Cantillon Kriek for the latest edition of WTOP’s Beer of the Week.
Quick facts:
Brewery: Brasserie Cantillon, Brussels, Belgium
Description: Brewed with a blend of lambics and sour cherries resulting in a slightly acidic taste of red fruit complemented with subtle almond flavors
ABV: 5.5%
Greg’s pairing suggestions: Charcuterie, lamb chops, duck confit, pork tenderloin, soft cheeses and leafy green salads