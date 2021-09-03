CORONAVIRUS NEWS: St. Mary’s Co. re-opens mass vax site | Fairfax Co. schools update | Prince George's Co. expands mobile vaccine fleet | DC-area vaccine numbers | Local transmission maps
WTOP’s Beer of the Week: Tilquin Oude Pinot Gris

Brennan Haselton | bhaselton@wtop.com

September 3, 2021, 12:42 PM

Mix it up!

WTOP’s Brennan Haselton is joined by Neighborhood Restaurant Group Beer Director and Food and Wine Sommelier of the Year Greg Engert to talk about Tilquin Oude Pinot Gris for the latest edition of WTOP’s Beer of the Week.

Quick facts:

Brewery: Gueuzerie Tilquin, Bierghes, Belgium
Description: a lambic-style ale refermented on pinot gris grapes
ABV: 8.5%
Greg’s pairing suggestions: All things seafoods (particularly shellfish and grilled or raw fish), oven roasted chicken, veal pasta with cream sauce

Brennan Haselton

In 2000, Brennan Haselton took a job at WTOP as reporter and anchor, and that's where he has been ever since (with the exception of a brief return to Seattle in 2005). He is a two-time winner of the national Edward R. Murrow Award, and winner of the National Headliner Grand Award.

