WTOP's Beer of the Week: Tilquin Oude Pinot Gris Brennan Haselton

WTOP’s Brennan Haselton is joined by Neighborhood Restaurant Group Beer Director Greg Engert to talk about Tilquin Oude Pinot Gris

Mix it up! WTOP’s Brennan Haselton is joined by Neighborhood Restaurant Group Beer Director and Food and Wine Sommelier of the Year Greg Engert to talk about Tilquin Oude Pinot Gris for the latest edition of WTOP’s Beer of the Week. Quick facts: Brewery: Gueuzerie Tilquin, Bierghes, Belgium

Description: a lambic-style ale refermented on pinot gris grapes

ABV: 8.5%

Greg’s pairing suggestions: All things seafoods (particularly shellfish and grilled or raw fish), oven roasted chicken, veal pasta with cream sauce

