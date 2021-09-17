Coronavirus News: Fauci: 'Unlikely' to eradicate COVID-19 | PHOTOS: 660,000 white flags on National Mall | Va. Vaccine QR Codes | Latest cases in DC region
WTOP’s Beer of the Week: Rothaus Eiszäpfle Märzen

September 17, 2021, 4:16 PM

Meet a true ice beer.

WTOP’s Brennan Haselton is joined by Neighborhood Restaurant Group Beer Director and Food and Sommelier of the Year Greg Engert to talk about Rothaus Eiszäpfle Märzen for the latest edition of WTOP’s Beer of the Week.

Quick facts:

Brewery: Badische Staatsbrauerei Rothaus, Grafenhausen, Germany
Description: A Märzen style lager brewed with malt from the south of Germany and Tettnang and Hallertau hops
ABV: 5.6%
Greg’s pairing suggestions: Traditional German foods like sausages, schnitzel and pretzels, or grilled pork chops, ribs, roast chicken, pizza and red sauce dishes, apple cider donuts

