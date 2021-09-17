WTOP’s Beer of the Week: Rothaus Eiszäpfle Märzen Erron Franklin | efranklin@wtop.com

WTOP’s Brennan Haselton is joined by Neighborhood Restaurant Group Beer Director and Food and Sommelier of the Year Greg Engert to talk about Rothaus Eiszäpfle Märzen for the latest edition of WTOP’s Beer of the Week.

Description: A Märzen style lager brewed with malt from the south of Germany and Tettnang and Hallertau hops

ABV: 5.6%

Greg’s pairing suggestions: Traditional German foods like sausages, schnitzel and pretzels, or grilled pork chops, ribs, roast chicken, pizza and red sauce dishes, apple cider donuts

