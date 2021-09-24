WTOP’s Beer of the Week: Bluejacket-Dutchess Ales Glee English-style Golden Ale

Yes, this could make you want to sing.
WTOP’s Brennan Haselton is joined by Neighborhood Restaurant Group Beer Director and James Beard Award nominee Greg Engert to talk about Bluejacket-Dutchess Ales Glee English-style Golden Ale for the latest edition of WTOP’s Beer of the Week.
Quick facts:
Brewery: Bluejacket Brewery, Washington, DC | Dutchess Ales, Wassaic, NY
Description: An English-style golden ale brewed with local Virginia malt from Murphy & Rude Malting and a gentle touch of Challenger, Fuggle and East Kent hops.
ABV: 4.0%
Greg’s pairing suggestions: Fish and chips, Shepherd’s Pie, Cheddar cheeseburgers, roast pork and chicken, oatmeal raisin cookies