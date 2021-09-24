Coronavirus News: CDC endorses COVID booster | Anne Arundel schools' distant learning program | Nursing shortage in Md. | Latest cases in DC region
WTOP’s Beer of the Week: Bluejacket-Dutchess Ales Glee English-style Golden Ale

Brennan Haselton | bhaselton@wtop.com

September 24, 2021, 5:57 AM

Yes, this could make you want to sing.

WTOP’s Brennan Haselton is joined by Neighborhood Restaurant Group Beer Director and James Beard Award nominee Greg Engert to talk about Bluejacket-Dutchess Ales Glee English-style Golden Ale for the latest edition of WTOP’s Beer of the Week.

Quick facts:

Brewery: Bluejacket Brewery, Washington, DC | Dutchess Ales, Wassaic, NY
Description: An English-style golden ale brewed with local Virginia malt from Murphy & Rude Malting and a gentle touch of Challenger, Fuggle and East Kent hops.
ABV: 4.0%
Greg’s pairing suggestions: Fish and chips, Shepherd’s Pie, Cheddar cheeseburgers, roast pork and chicken, oatmeal raisin cookies

Brennan Haselton

In 2000, Brennan Haselton took a job at WTOP as reporter and anchor, and that's where he has been ever since (with the exception of a brief return to Seattle in 2005). He is a two-time winner of the national Edward R. Murrow Award, and winner of the National Headliner Grand Award.

