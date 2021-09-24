WTOP’s Beer of the Week: Bluejacket-Dutchess Ales Glee English-style Golden Ale

WTOP’s Brennan Haselton is joined by Neighborhood Restaurant Group Beer Director and James Beard Award nominee Greg Engert to talk about Bluejacket-Dutchess Ales Glee English-style Golden Ale for the latest edition of WTOP’s Beer of the Week.

Yes, this could make you want to sing.

Quick facts:

Brewery: Bluejacket Brewery, Washington, DC | Dutchess Ales, Wassaic, NY

Description: An English-style golden ale brewed with local Virginia malt from Murphy & Rude Malting and a gentle touch of Challenger, Fuggle and East Kent hops.

ABV: 4.0%

Greg’s pairing suggestions: Fish and chips, Shepherd’s Pie, Cheddar cheeseburgers, roast pork and chicken, oatmeal raisin cookies