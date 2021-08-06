WTOP’s Beer of the Week: Brasserie de la Senne Taras Boulba Blond Ale

WTOP's Brennan Haselton is joined by Neighborhood Restaurant Group Beer Director Greg Engert to talk about Brasserie de la Senne Taras Boulba Blond Ale for the latest edition of WTOP's Beer of the Week.

WASHINGTON — A tasty “welcome back” to an old (or maybe your new) friend.

WTOP’s Brennan Haselton is joined by Neighborhood Restaurant Group Beer Director and Food and Wine Sommelier of the Year Greg Engert to talk about Brasserie de la Senne Taras Boulba Blond Ale for the latest edition of WTOP’s Beer of the Week.

Quick facts:

Brewery: Brasserie de la Senne, Brussels, Belgium

Description: blond and slightly hazy, this session beer develops fragrances of noble hops in dry hopping, which give it herbal, floral and light citrus notes, along with a powerful bitterness and a dry finale

ABV: 4.5%

Greg’s pairing suggestions: Roast chicken, green veggies, fruit salad, all types of shellfish