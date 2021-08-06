2020 Olympics: Latest results from Tokyo | History made by American in track and field | American Taylor wins wrestling gold | Photos | Today's Olympic schedule
WTOP’s Beer of the Week: Brasserie de la Senne Taras Boulba Blond Ale

Brennan Haselton | bhaselton@wtop.com

August 6, 2021, 12:05 PM

WASHINGTON — A tasty “welcome back” to an old (or maybe your new) friend.

WTOP’s Brennan Haselton is joined by Neighborhood Restaurant Group Beer Director and Food and Wine Sommelier of the Year Greg Engert to talk about Brasserie de la Senne Taras Boulba Blond Ale for the latest edition of WTOP’s Beer of the Week.

Quick facts:

Brewery: Brasserie de la Senne, Brussels, Belgium
Description: blond and slightly hazy, this session beer develops fragrances of noble hops in dry hopping, which give it herbal, floral and light citrus notes, along with a powerful bitterness and a dry finale
ABV: 4.5%
Greg’s pairing suggestions: Roast chicken, green veggies, fruit salad, all types of shellfish

