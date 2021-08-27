WTOP’s Beer of the Week: Bluejacket Always Wonder Lager

What is Bluejacket Always Wonder Lager like? Find out on WTOP's Beer of the Week.

Brewery: Bluejacket Brewery , Washington, D.C. Description: a crisp Schankbier Lager with subtle hoppiness ABV: 3.5% Greg’s pairing suggestions: Spicy foods, Red sauce pastas, All things German (schnitzel, sausage and kraut), Mexican cuisine

WTOP’s Brennan Haselton is joined by Neighborhood Restaurant Group Beer Director and James Beard Award nominee Greg Engert to talk about Bluejacket Always Wonder Lager for the latest edition of WTOP’s Beer of the Week.

WASHINGTON — No need to wonder here!

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2021 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.