WTOP’s Beer of the Week: Bluejacket Always Wonder Lager

Erron Franklin | efranklin@wtop.com

August 27, 2021, 11:58 AM

WASHINGTON — No need to wonder here!
WTOP’s Brennan Haselton is joined by Neighborhood Restaurant Group Beer Director and James Beard Award nominee Greg Engert to talk about Bluejacket Always Wonder Lager for the latest edition of WTOP’s Beer of the Week.
Quick Facts:

Brewery: Bluejacket Brewery, Washington, D.C.
Description: a crisp Schankbier Lager with subtle hoppiness
ABV: 3.5%
Greg’s pairing suggestions: Spicy foods, Red sauce pastas, All things German (schnitzel, sausage and kraut), Mexican cuisine

