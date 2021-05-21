MEMORIAL DAY: What's open, what's closed | Best Bay Bridge travel times | Rental market tight at beaches | FAQ: 2021 Memorial Day Concert | Beach Guide
WTOP’s Beer of the Week: Masthead Double Citra Vice IPA

Brennan Haselton | bhaselton@wtop.com

May 21, 2021, 11:00 AM

WASHINGTON — If you need a vice, this could be just what you’re looking for.

WTOP’s Brennan Haselton is joined by Neighborhood Restaurant Group Beer Director and Food and Wine Sommelier of the Year Greg Engert to talk about Masthead Double Citra Vice IPA for the latest edition of WTOP’s Beer of the Week.

Quick facts:

Brewery: Masthead Brewing Co., Cleveland, OH
Description: a New England-style IPA brewed with loads of Citra hops.
ABV: 8.1%
Greg’s pairing suggestions: Lobster rolls and fried seafood po’boys, grilled shrimp, Thai and Indian food

Brennan Haselton

In 2000, Brennan Haselton took a job at WTOP as reporter and anchor, and that's where he has been ever since (with the exception of a brief return to Seattle in 2005). He is a two-time winner of the national Edward R. Murrow Award, and winner of the National Headliner Grand Award.

