WTOP’s Beer of the Week: Dewey Hot Wax IPA

WTOP's Brennan Haselton is joined by Neighborhood Restaurant Group Beer Director Greg Engert to talk about Dewey Hot Wax IPA.

WASHINGTON — Don’t burn those fingers! Wrap them around a tall glass of this instead.

WTOP’s Brennan Haselton is joined by Neighborhood Restaurant Group Beer Director and James Beard Award nominee Greg Engert to talk about Dewey Hot Wax IPA for the latest edition of WTOP’s Beer of the Week.

Quick Facts:

Brewery: Dewey Beer Co., Dewey Beach and Harbeson, DE

Description: an IPA brewed with Vic Secret and Galaxy, along with plenty of wheat flakes and pilsen malts

ABV: 8.5%

Greg’s pairing suggestions: Mixed green salads, bacon-wrapped shrimp and BLTs, Vietnamese food such as fried spring rolls and banh mi sandwiches