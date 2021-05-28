CORONAVIRUS UPDATE: More work needed to make next holiday safer | Are employers getting 'safe to return' messaging right? | Region's vaccine progress
Home » Beer of the Week » WTOP's Beer of the…

WTOP’s Beer of the Week: Dewey Hot Wax IPA

Brennan Haselton | bhaselton@wtop.com

May 28, 2021, 11:10 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

WASHINGTON — Don’t burn those fingers! Wrap them around a tall glass of this instead.

WTOP’s Brennan Haselton is joined by Neighborhood Restaurant Group Beer Director and James Beard Award nominee Greg Engert to talk about Dewey Hot Wax IPA for the latest edition of WTOP’s Beer of the Week.

Quick Facts:

Brewery: Dewey Beer Co., Dewey Beach and Harbeson, DE
Description: an IPA brewed with Vic Secret and Galaxy, along with plenty of wheat flakes and pilsen malts
ABV: 8.5%
Greg’s pairing suggestions: Mixed green salads, bacon-wrapped shrimp and BLTs, Vietnamese food such as fried spring rolls and banh mi sandwiches

Brennan Haselton

In 2000, Brennan Haselton took a job at WTOP as reporter and anchor, and that's where he has been ever since (with the exception of a brief return to Seattle in 2005). He is a two-time winner of the national Edward R. Murrow Award, and winner of the National Headliner Grand Award.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2021 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

IRS chips away at legacy IT, gets IT modernization boost in Biden budget

For IT, cyber policy goals, dig beneath the numbers of Biden’s 2022 request

With readiness concerns rising, Coast Guard gets flat budget for 2022

Pentagon wants to use its biggest IT program to test 'colorless' software appropriation

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up