WTOP’s Beer of the Week: DC Brau Tuk Tuk

Grab a glass and pile up some tasty dumplings! WTOP’s Brennan Haselton is joined by Neighborhood Restaurant Group Beer Director and James Beard Award nominee Greg Engert to talk about DC Brau Tuk Tuk International-Style Lager for the latest edition of WTOP’s Beer of the Week. Quick facts Brewery: DC Brau (Washington, D.C.)

Description: An easy-drinking lager inspired by the world-renowned lagers of Asia that utilize rice as part of their recipes.

ABV: 4.5%

Greg’s pairing suggestions: Traditional Asian appetizers like dumplings, pork wontons, Peking duck buns, Chinese pork barbecue, noodle bowls

