WTOP’s Beer of the Week: DC Brau Tuk Tuk

Brennan Haselton | bhaselton@wtop.com

April 30, 2021, 12:45 PM

Grab a glass and pile up some tasty dumplings!

WTOP’s Brennan Haselton is joined by Neighborhood Restaurant Group Beer Director and James Beard Award nominee Greg Engert to talk about DC Brau Tuk Tuk International-Style Lager for the latest edition of WTOP’s Beer of the Week.

Quick facts

Brewery: DC Brau (Washington, D.C.)
Description: An easy-drinking lager inspired by the world-renowned lagers of Asia that utilize rice as part of their recipes.
ABV: 4.5%
Greg’s pairing suggestions: Traditional Asian appetizers like dumplings, pork wontons, Peking duck buns, Chinese pork barbecue, noodle bowls

Brennan Haselton

In 2000, Brennan Haselton took a job at WTOP as reporter and anchor, and that's where he has been ever since (with the exception of a brief return to Seattle in 2005). He is a two-time winner of the national Edward R. Murrow Award, and winner of the National Headliner Grand Award.

