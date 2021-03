WTOP’s Beer of the Week: Oxbow Luppolo Dry-Hopped Pils Brennan Haselton | bhaselton@wtop.com

WTOP's Brennan Haselton is joined by Neighborhood Restaurant Group Beer Director Greg Engert to talk about Oxbow Luppolo Dry-Hopped Pils

WASHINGTON — Grab a slice and a glass all you Luppoloheads! WTOP’s Brennan Haselton is joined by Neighborhood Restaurant Group Beer Director and James Beard Award nominee Greg Engert to talk about Oxbow Luppolo Dry-Hopped Pils for the latest edition of WTOP’s Beer of the Week. Quick Facts: Brewery: Oxbow Brewing Co., Newcastle, ME

Description: An unfiltered dry-hopped pils brewed with European malts and hops

ABV: 5.0%

Greg’s pairing suggestions: Sushi, red sauce Italian food (including pizza)

Brennan Haselton In 2000, Brennan Haselton took a job at WTOP as reporter and anchor, and that's where he has been ever since (with the exception of a brief return to Seattle in 2005). He is a two-time winner of the national Edward R. Murrow Award, and winner of the National Headliner Grand Award. bhaselton@wtop.com @bhaseltonWTOP

