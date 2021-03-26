WTOP’s Beer of the Week: Off Color Beer for Tacos

WTOP's Brennan Haselton is joined by Neighborhood Restaurant Group Beer Director Greg Engert to talk about Off Color Beer for Tacos.

WASHINGTON — You won’t have to wonder what to eat with this brew.

Quick facts:

Brewery: Off Color Brewing, Chicago, IL

Description: a Gose-style beer made with Pilsner malt, wheat, flaked wheat, oats, nugget hops, lime juice, pink Himalayan salt and coriander

ABV: 4.5%

Greg’s pairing suggestions: Maybe… tacos?

Also Vietnamese Pho, Thai green curries, simple seafood, anything you’d be happy to squeeze a wedge of lime on