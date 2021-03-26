CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Md. sees highest case rate since Jan. | Fauci on preventing another surge | Tips for getting your shot | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
WTOP’s Beer of the Week: Off Color Beer for Tacos

Brennan Haselton | bhaselton@wtop.com

March 26, 2021, 12:05 PM

WASHINGTON — You won’t have to wonder what to eat with this brew.

WTOP’s Brennan Haselton is joined by Neighborhood Restaurant Group Beer Director and Food and Wine Sommelier of the Year Greg Engert to talk about Off Color Beer for Tacos for the latest edition of WTOP’s Beer of the Week.

Quick facts:

Brewery: Off Color Brewing, Chicago, IL
Description: a Gose-style beer made with Pilsner malt, wheat, flaked wheat, oats, nugget hops, lime juice, pink Himalayan salt and coriander
ABV: 4.5%
Greg’s pairing suggestions: Maybe… tacos?
Also Vietnamese Pho, Thai green curries, simple seafood, anything you’d be happy to squeeze a wedge of lime on

Brennan Haselton

In 2000, Brennan Haselton took a job at WTOP as reporter and anchor, and that's where he has been ever since (with the exception of a brief return to Seattle in 2005). He is a two-time winner of the national Edward R. Murrow Award, and winner of the National Headliner Grand Award.

