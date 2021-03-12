CORONAVIRUS NEWS: South African variant found in Northern Virginia | One year later: College and the coronavirus | Latest COVID-19 vaccination numbers | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
WTOP’s Beer of the Week: 3 Floyds Dreadnaught Imperial IPA

Brennan Haselton | bhaselton@wtop.com

March 12, 2021, 12:37 PM

WASHINGTON — Dread… not!

WTOP’s Brennan Haselton is joined by Neighborhood Restaurant Group Beer Director and Food and Wine Sommelier of the Year Greg Engert to talk about 3 Floyds Dreadnaught Imperial IPA for the latest edition of WTOP’s Beer of the Week.

Quick facts:

Brewery: 3 Floyds Brewing Co., Munster, IN
Description: an Imperial India Pale Ale with an intense citrus hop aroma, a huge malt body and a crisp finish
ABV: 9.4%
Greg’s pairing suggestions: Rich, fatty foods like seared steaks and burgers, hard cheeses (such as aged cheddar), stews, cassoulet and chilis

Brennan Haselton

In 2000, Brennan Haselton took a job at WTOP as reporter and anchor, and that's where he has been ever since (with the exception of a brief return to Seattle in 2005). He is a two-time winner of the national Edward R. Murrow Award, and winner of the National Headliner Grand Award.

