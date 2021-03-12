WTOP’s Beer of the Week: 3 Floyds Dreadnaught Imperial IPA

WASHINGTON — Dread… not!
WTOP’s Brennan Haselton is joined by Neighborhood Restaurant Group Beer Director and Food and Wine Sommelier of the Year Greg Engert to talk about 3 Floyds Dreadnaught Imperial IPA for the latest edition of WTOP’s Beer of the Week.
Quick facts:
Brewery: 3 Floyds Brewing Co., Munster, IN
Description: an Imperial India Pale Ale with an intense citrus hop aroma, a huge malt body and a crisp finish
ABV: 9.4%
Greg’s pairing suggestions: Rich, fatty foods like seared steaks and burgers, hard cheeses (such as aged cheddar), stews, cassoulet and chilis