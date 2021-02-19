CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Md. receives nearly 50k doses of J&J vaccine | Treat post-COVID headaches | Latest COVID-19 vaccination numbers | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
WTOP’s Beer of the Week: Sierra Nevada Bigfoot Barleywine-Style Ale

Brennan Haselton | bhaselton@wtop.com

February 19, 2021, 3:31 PM

A couple of these and who knows what you might see wandering through the woods!

WTOP’s Brennan Haselton is joined by Neighborhood Restaurant Group Beer Director and Food and Wine Sommelier of the Year Greg Engert to talk about Sierra Nevada Bigfoot Barleywine-Style Ale for the latest edition of WTOP’s Beer of the Week.

Quick facts:

Brewery: Sierra Nevada Brewing Co., Chico, California and Mills River, North Carolina.
Description: a barleywine-style ale packed with bittersweet malt and heaps of aggressive whole-cone Pacific Northwest hops.
ABV: 9.6%
Greg’s pairing suggestions: Hard, sharp cheddar and bleu cheeses, big, thick ribeyes, lamb chops and brisket, beef stew and chili, desserts like flourless chocolate cake, fudge and pecan pie.

Brennan Haselton

In 2000, Brennan Haselton took a job at WTOP as reporter and anchor, and that's where he has been ever since (with the exception of a brief return to Seattle in 2005). He is a two-time winner of the national Edward R. Murrow Award, and winner of the National Headliner Grand Award.

