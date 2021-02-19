WTOP’s Beer of the Week: Sierra Nevada Bigfoot Barleywine-Style Ale

WTOP's Brennan Haselton is joined by Neighborhood Restaurant Group Beer Director and Food and Wine Sommelier of the Year Greg Engert to talk about Sierra Nevada Bigfoot Barleywine-Style Ale for the latest edition of WTOP's Beer of the Week.

A couple of these and who knows what you might see wandering through the woods!

Quick facts:

Brewery: Sierra Nevada Brewing Co., Chico, California and Mills River, North Carolina.

Description: a barleywine-style ale packed with bittersweet malt and heaps of aggressive whole-cone Pacific Northwest hops.

ABV: 9.6%

Greg’s pairing suggestions: Hard, sharp cheddar and bleu cheeses, big, thick ribeyes, lamb chops and brisket, beef stew and chili, desserts like flourless chocolate cake, fudge and pecan pie.