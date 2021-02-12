CORONAVIRUS NEWS: COVID-19 variants in DC | Montgomery Co. vaccine challenges | Region's vaccine progress | DC-region test results
Home » Beer of the Week » WTOP's Beer of the…

WTOP’s Beer of the Week: Samuel Smith India Ale

Brennan Haselton | @bhaseltonWTOP

February 12, 2021, 1:14 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

WASHINGTON — Inspiration, centuries in the making.

WTOP’s Brennan Haselton is joined by Neighborhood Restaurant Group Beer Director and James Beard Award nominee Greg Engert to talk about Samuel Smith India Ale for the latest edition of WTOP’s Beer of the Week.

Quick facts:

Brewery: Samuel Smith Old Brewery (Tadcaster), Tadcaster, North Yorkshire, England
Description: brewed with well water, malted barley and a generous amount of aroma hops, this full-flavored complex ale features an abundance of maltiness and fruity hop character.
ABV: 5%
Greg’s pairing suggestions: Take a guess: fish and chips! Shrimp po’boys, jambalaya, gumbo, and red beans and rice, Indian cuisine (like tandoori chicken and tikka masala)

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2021 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

DoD outpaces public in vaccine efficiency, says vaccine is safe for nearly all adults

GSA credits success of record IT revenue savings to transparency, more trust

No snow days for teleworkers during the pandemic, OPM reminds feds

Agencies are considering the long-term implications telework will have on locality pay, training and office space

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up