WASHINGTON — Inspiration, centuries in the making.

WTOP’s Brennan Haselton is joined by Neighborhood Restaurant Group Beer Director and James Beard Award nominee Greg Engert to talk about Samuel Smith India Ale for the latest edition of WTOP’s Beer of the Week.

Quick facts:

Brewery: Samuel Smith Old Brewery (Tadcaster), Tadcaster, North Yorkshire, England

Description: brewed with well water, malted barley and a generous amount of aroma hops, this full-flavored complex ale features an abundance of maltiness and fruity hop character.

ABV: 5%

Greg’s pairing suggestions: Take a guess: fish and chips! Shrimp po’boys, jambalaya, gumbo, and red beans and rice, Indian cuisine (like tandoori chicken and tikka masala)