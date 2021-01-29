WTOP’s Beer of the Week: Bluejacket Borrowed Time Ale

WTOP's Brennan Haselton and Neighborhood Restaurant Group Beer Director Greg Engert talk about Bluejacket Borrowed Time Spontaneously-Fermented Ale.

It’s not age before beauty, but age that leads to beauty!

WTOP’s Brennan Haselton is joined by Neighborhood Restaurant Group Beer Director and Food and Wine Sommelier of the Year Greg Engert to talk about Bluejacket Borrowed Time Spontaneously-Fermented Ale for the latest edition of WTOP’s Beer of the Week.

Quick facts

Brewery: Bluejacket (D.C.)

Description: A spontaneously-fermented, barrel-aged and bottle-conditioned ale that’s bone dry and refreshingly tart, with an interplay of berry fruit, oak, earth and citrus.

ABV: 6.0%

Greg’s pairing suggestions: New York-style white pizza; cheeseburgers with Brie or Camembert; turkey club sandwich; glazed ham or pork tenderloin; salads