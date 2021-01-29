CORONAVIRUS NEWS: COVID-19 variants in DC | Fauci on vaccines | Region's vaccine progress | DC-region test results
Home » Beer of the Week » WTOP’s Beer of the…

WTOP’s Beer of the Week: Bluejacket Borrowed Time Ale

Brennan Haselton | @bhaseltonWTOP

January 29, 2021, 5:05 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

It’s not age before beauty, but age that leads to beauty!

WTOP’s Brennan Haselton is joined by Neighborhood Restaurant Group Beer Director and Food and Wine Sommelier of the Year Greg Engert to talk about Bluejacket Borrowed Time Spontaneously-Fermented Ale for the latest edition of WTOP’s Beer of the Week.

Quick facts

Brewery: Bluejacket (D.C.)
Description: A spontaneously-fermented, barrel-aged and bottle-conditioned ale that’s bone dry and refreshingly tart, with an interplay of berry fruit, oak, earth and citrus.
ABV: 6.0%
Greg’s pairing suggestions: New York-style white pizza; cheeseburgers with Brie or Camembert; turkey club sandwich; glazed ham or pork tenderloin; salads

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2021 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

More paid leave for feds, and other reasons to watch budget reconciliation this time

DoD's JAIC rolling out new contracts to speed up AI acquisition

GSA credits success of record IT revenue savings to transparency, more trust

USPS 10-year strategy will address 'unacceptable' service delays, DeJoy tells board

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up