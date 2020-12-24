HOLIDAY NEWS: Track Santa | Christmas forecast | Christmas displays in Northern Va. | Local holiday happenings | Grocery stores: What's opened? Closed?
WTOP’s Beer of the Week: Crooked Run Elan Mixed Fermentation Ale

Brennan Haselton | @bhaseltonWTOP

December 24, 2020, 2:06 PM

WASHINGTON — Milk and cookies?! Santa might prefer a bottle of this (only if he’s done flying his sleigh, of course)!

WTOP’s Brennan Haselton is joined by Neighborhood Restaurant Group Beer Director and James Beard Award nominee Greg Engert to talk about Crooked Run Elan Mixed Fermentation Ale for the latest edition of WTOP’s Beer of the Week.

Quick facts:

Brewery: Crooked Run Brewing (in collaboration with ChurchKey), Sterling and Leesburg, VA
Description: A mixed-fermentation saison brewed with coriander, lemon peel, cardamom, juniper and angelica root and then aged in Barr Hill gin barrels
ABV: 8.0%
Greg’s pairing suggestions: British food like fish and chips, smoked salmon with gravlax or tea cucumber sandwiches, anything goat cheese, sushi and sashimi

